The City of Chino Hills will extend its closures of facilities and cancellation of classes, events, programs, building reservations and gatherings through April 30 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Operational changes will include:
•Utility billing (water-trash customer service) will answer calls from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 364-2660.
•City council meetings in April will be held telephonically on Tuesdays, April 14 and 28 and the Parks and Recreation meeting will take place Wednesday, April 15.
•City Hall at 14000 City Center Drive will remain closed but employees are working.
Residents can view meeting agendas for directions on how to participate remotely.
Meetings can be viewed on Zoom from a computer, iPad, iPhone or Android device, or by telephone. Meetings can be viewed live online at chino hills.org/videostreaming or on City TV channels 3 on Spectrum Cable or 41 on Frontier Cable.
Comments for public meetings can be sent by email to cityclerk@chinohills.org for City Council meetings; plan ningcommission@chinohills.org for Planning Commission meetings; publicworkscom mission@chinohills.org for the Public Works Commission meetings; and parksandrecreationcom mission@chinohills.org for Parks and Recreation meetings.
•Household Hazardous Waste collection sites are closed throughout the county.
•Playgrounds and exercise stations have been closed with signs and yellow caution tape since it is possible to get COVID-19 by touching a surface and touching the mouth, nose or eyes.
•Republic Services— drivers are no longer allowed to leave vehicles to pick up waste outside of the cart. Bulky item pickup and e-waste programs will be suspended. Curbside recycling and yard waste collection will continue. Commercial accounts with fewer than six-day pickups will continue Monday through Friday only.
•Yard sale permits have been suspended.
•Through April 30, building reservations, recreation programs and events that are listed in the City Recreation Guide for the Spring II session are cancelled, including classes by contract instructors and private businesses. The spring adult soccer league was also cancelled. Refunds will be issued.
•The McCoy Equestrian and Recreation Center community meeting is cancelled as is the Chino Hills Volunteer Dinner on April 23 and Chino Hills Community Foundation concert on April 24.
