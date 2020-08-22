Although the campus of the Chino Valley Adult School is closed to students, adults ages 18 and older can still benefit from several classes being offered through distance learning.
Registration is ongoing for citizenship and English as a second language (ESL) classes being taught live over the internet Monday through Thursday. ESL classes are held in the morning from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and in the evening from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Citizenship classes are from noon to 3 p.m. and from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
The adult school also offers ongoing high school diploma and GED independent study programs in which students work independently at their own pace from a home computer. Students taking high school classes can call teachers during the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday to receive help with coursework.
Adult school principal Carl Hampton said, “With closures in place, now is the perfect time for students wishing to complete their high school education to make this commitment.”
