Chino lifts limit on felon-friendly towing companies

Towing operators who employ individuals previously convicted of certain crimes will soon be eligible to provide services in the City of Chino.
The code currently bans any towing company with employees who were convicted of specified crimes from operating in the city.
Beginning in April, a towing company employing previously convicted individuals can operate in the city as long as those individuals don’t provide the service.
According to the staff report, this provision would not disincentivize tow operators from employing these individuals and giving them an opportunity to reintegrate into society.
The Chino City Council voted Feb. 21 to revise the regulations.
Chief Wes Simmons said tow companies have many employees, so holding them to the city’s requirements is not realistic.
City Attorney Fred Galante said the code’s language was very restrictive and could unduly penalize a towing operator if it happened to have an employee convicted of a certain crime.
Specified crimes include individuals convicted of a felony or misdemeanor involving theft, burglary, possession of stolen property, violence on the person of another, illegal acquisition of vehicles, parts, or documents, flagrant or repeated violations of the Vehicle Code, and violations involving narcotics, dangerous drugs or moral turpitude.
The ordinance will go into effect on Thursday, April 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.