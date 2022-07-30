Sanitation workers employed at Waste Management (WM) in Chino and Corona voted Sunday to ratify a new union contract that included a large wage increase.

According to Teamsters Local 396 spokesman Adan Alvarez, the new contract includes an increase in wages of more than $7 per hour over the five-year term of the contract, double-time pay after 12 hours, significant increases into the pension, and improved healthcare benefits with major savings for workers.

