Sanitation workers employed at Waste Management (WM) in Chino and Corona voted Sunday to ratify a new union contract that included a large wage increase.
According to Teamsters Local 396 spokesman Adan Alvarez, the new contract includes an increase in wages of more than $7 per hour over the five-year term of the contract, double-time pay after 12 hours, significant increases into the pension, and improved healthcare benefits with major savings for workers.
“Workers will pay less for healthcare coverage, without a reduction in the quality of their medical services,” Mr. Alvarez said. “They will get more money into their pension so they can retire with more money.”
Mr. Alvarez said everybody feels good about the contract. “We worked hard and feel good about this accomplishment,” he said.
WM is the new refuse hauler for Chino Hills, replacing Republic Services, and has been the waste hauler for Chino for 40 years.
WM spokesperson Jennifer Andrews said the company is pleased with the results and believes the deal is fair to the company and its employees.
“Now that negotiations are over, we’re looking forward to continuing our focus on servicing our customers and communities,” she said.
Chino Hills residents have been complaining that the transition process has not been smooth, with one resident calling it the “great trash can debacle.”
A Los Serranos resident said Thursday that his old carts were taken, and new carts delivered, but then taken back, leaving him without carts.
Several residents said WM took the old carts but did not supply them with new carts until several days later.
One resident said her yard waste cart dropped into the trash truck two weeks ago and she still has not received a replacement despite her phone calls.
WM will hold a community workshop on from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1 at the Chino Hills Community Center to address the concerns.
