High school seniors can apply for a $1,500 Bruce J. Lance Jr. Water Scholarship by submitting an application and essay by 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 9 to www.mvwd.org/schol arship.
Students must have a 2.5 grade point average or higher, plan to attend a two-year or four-year college during the 2022-23 school year, demonstrate a financial need for a scholarship and include a 300-word statement of need.
Two $1,500 scholarships are available.
