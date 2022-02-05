Large district draft maps that clearly display district boundaries will be presented on easels at a public workshop at 2 p.m. Monday Feb. 7 in Chino council chambers, 13220 Central Ave.
The city council on Jan. 18 asked for clearer maps so that the differences can be easily seen and compared.
The intent of the workshop is to narrow the number of maps to be considered at the public hearing scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 15, where the council will select a preferred map.
Chino must complete the redistricting process by April 17.
Information: cityofchino.org/redistricting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.