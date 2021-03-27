“Cars and Coffee”

A car meet called “Cars and Coffee” congregates from 7 to 9 a.m. Sundays in the parking lot of Woodview Plaza on the southeast corner of Pipeline Avenue and Chino Hills Parkway in Chino Hills. The car enthusiasts, including the Route 66 Mustang Club, gather to share information and talk cars. Vehicles include restorations in progress to exotic cars. 

