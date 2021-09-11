Trees lit in purple on the Chino Civic Center grounds are creating a magical look and reminding the community that it’s time to get ready for the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life.
The 12-hour Chino Relay for Life will be held from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2 at Ayala Park, 14225 Central Ave. in Chino.
The community is invited to stop by during the day or night for games, food, activities, and entertainment.
The event will include an opening celebration, a survivors and caregivers walk, and a “luminaria” ceremony where lights are placed in bags to honor a life taken by cancer, a survivor of cancer, or somebody fighting the disease.
The luminaria bags are decorated with names and messages.
After dark, Relay participants share an emotional moment when each luminaria is lit in remembrance of a life touched by cancer.
Relay volunteers are looking for items to fill up tote bags for 100 survivors including trinkets, snacks, and giveaway-type items; and business owners willing to donate $100 sponsorships.
Residents may purchase a luminaria for their loved ones by visiting relayforlife.org/chino.ca.
Community members who would like to donate or get involved may call Janet Homonnay at (909) 762-3032 or email her at janet day131@gmail.com.
