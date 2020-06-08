Two men suspected of burglarizing and vandalizing a car wash in Yucaipa last week were arrested early Saturday morning in the parking lot of the Home Depot store in Chino by the Chino Police Department.
Zachary Thomas Dunmore, 34, of Riverside and Paul Michael Kolacki, 31, of Hesperia, were booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on charges of commercial burglary, conspiracy and vandalism, according to Yucaipa Police Department Deputy M. Miller.
Deputies in Yucaipa were called to the Crafton Hills Car Wash at 32461 Yucaipa Blvd. at 10:44 a.m. on June 4 on a report of the burglary and vandalism.
“It was discovered that on Wednesday, June 3, between 3:43 a.m. and 4:17 a.m., a 2003 black Chevy Tahoe arrived at the car wash,” Deputy Miller said. “Video surveillance footage revealed that two males, attempted to pry open the steel door to the business using a tow bar, causing damage to the door but were unsuccessful in gaining entry.”
Investigators said the same two men went back to the car wash at 3:49 a.m. the next day in the same vehicle, but had a ramming device attached to a rear trailer hitch.
Surveillance video showed the Tahoe ramming the steal door, and two men stealing $2,000 in coins and disabling the surveillance system prior to driving away, Deputy Miller said.
Chino police saw a vehicle in the parking lot of the Home Depot store at 14549 Ramona Ave. around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, finding evidence the two men and Chevy Tahoe were connected to the car wash burglary, the deputy said.
“The vehicle still had the ramming device attached to the rear trailer hitch,” Deputy Miller said.
County jail records show Mr. Dunmore is being held on $100,000 bail. Mr. Kolacki was released from the jail at 3:48 a.m. Sunday after posting bail, records indicate.
Anyone with information can call the Yucaipa Police Department at 918-2305.
