The 2021 Chino Valley Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast Committee announced a new date for the event, 7 a.m. Wednesday, May 5 at Los Serranos Country Club in Chino Hills, with doors opening at 6:15 a.m.
The event had been scheduled for Feb. 10.
The prayer breakfast will include the mayors of Chino and Chino Hills, breakfast, music, a guest speaker, and prayer for the nation, local leaders, schools, communities, and families.
Tickets will cost $25.
The committee will send emails to those who attended last year’s event.
Several sponsors have already been lined up, according to the committee.
