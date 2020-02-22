Despite sold-out performances, the magical tale of sisters separated by a cold distance and brought together through the warmth of love will come to life for the community in “Frozen, Jr.” 7 p.m. Saturday, March 21 at 13123 Seventh St., Chino.
Tickets for this performance are available at the theatre’s box office only.
The show will debut at 7 p.m. Friday, March 6 with additional shows March 13, 14, 20 and 27; and 2 p.m. March 8, 15 and 22.
Hopefuls who want to add their name to a waitlist may call the Seventh Street Theatre at 590-1149 or visit the box office.
Director is Isaiah Ruiz and musical director is Caleb Robertson, both young adults who are veterans of the children’s theatre.
The show is a junior theatre production with actors between the ages of 6 and 13.
Tickets are $12 for general admission and $10 for students and seniors.
Information: 590-1149 or visit chinocommunitytheatre.org.
