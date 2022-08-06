The family of Chino Valley Fire engineer Ray Santoyo, who died in March 2021 after a year-long battle with cancer, gather last weekend in front of the California Firefighters Memorial statue in Sacramento where Mr. Santoyo’s name was inscribed on the memorial wall for fallen firefighters. Pictured (from left) are Hannah, Gabriel, Sommer, Sally (his wife of 34 years), Sierra, Faby and Jordan Santoyo.

