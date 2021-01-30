Multiple road closures are taking place in the Chino Preserve as developers on the west side move forward with construction projects.
City of Chino Engineer Chris Magdosku said Kimball Avenue construction will be staggered with work on Bickmore, Pine, and Merrill avenues to maintain east-west roads.
Visit cityofchino.org and click on “road closures” at the top of the page for information.
Kimball Avenue
Kimball from Euclid to Meadowhouse Avenue: partial closure began in January and will end in May, followed by full closure to July.
Work on the Altitude Business Center project will occur from May to July.
“All construction on Kimball will require a full street closure as there are no feasible or safe ways to keep active construction traffic moving,” Mr. Magdosku said.
Bickmore Avenue
Bickmore from Euclid to Meadowhouse: partial closure from February to March.
Bickmore from Euclid to Quality: partial closure from January to July.
KB Home is constructing underground utilities for its Turnleaf tract. Additional work will be completed over the next five months by Richland, KB, and the Alere group including a storm drain, signal modifications, and roadway reconstruction.
Mr. Magdosku said these improvements will alleviate drainage problems and improve traffic circulation in and out of the Preserve.
Pine Avenue
Pine from Euclid to Meadowhouse: full closure from July to August, followed by partial closure from August to October.
Portions of Pine between Rincon Meadows Road and Johnson Avenue will be widened and lifted, and underground utility and drainage improvements will be installed in summer or fall.
The work is pending improvements that have closed various east-west streets such as Bickmore, Kimball and Merrill avenues.
The bid package will be available within the next 30 days, Mr. Magdosku said.
Merrill from Grove to Flight avenues: partial closure until February; full closure from February to May.
This project is for the Scannell Properties FedEx distribution facility on 74 acres on the southwest corner of Flight and Merrill avenues.
The facility is expected to begin operations this year.
When the city council approved the project in fall 2019, the developer agreed to pay $5.5 million for infrastructure improvements to include raising an area by three feet at the intersection of Grove and Merrill avenues to remedy flooding in the area, according to Champion archives.
