The U.S. Department of Education this week gave preliminary approval to the California Department of Education (CDE) to suspend student testing requirements for the 2019-20 school year.
Formal approval from the federal government to suspend testing requirements is expected in the coming weeks, according to State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond in a March 31 news release.
“During the current COVID-19 public health crisis we are all facing right now, we don’t want our districts worrying about testing requirements or students worrying about testing,” Mr. Thurmond wrote. “The waiver allows our local leaders to focus on what is most important right now: Their students’ health, safety, and learning.”
He added that California will continue to address the current needs of students, parents, and school communities, and that the state is anticipating and preparing to solve further issues that will arise, including applying for further waivers as needed.
The public may comment through April 15 with suggestions on how to best support students and educators during this crisis. Public comments will be included in the waiver application.
Comments or questions can be sent by email ESSA@cde.ca.gov, or by mail to California Department of Education, Government Affairs Division, 1430 N Street, Suite 5602, Sacramento, CA 95814-5901.
Information: cdeca.gov.
