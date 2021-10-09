Forty-three grams of methamphetamine, 3,500 pills and other drug paraphernalia were found inside a reported stolen car Sept. 24 in Chino Hills, the Chino Hills Police Department reported Monday.
Jason Kyun Lee, 31, of Artesia was booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on suspicion of possessing narcotics for sales, possessing stolen property and possessing drug paraphernalia, said Deputy M. Aceves.
Mr. Lee is being held on $550,000 bail and is expected to appear in West Valley Superior Court on Tuesday, jail records show.
Chino Hills police were responding to a report of a stolen or embezzled vehicle near Pomona Rincon Road and Soquel Canyon Parkway at 9:06 p.m., Deputy Aceves said.
“Mr. Lee was found to be in possession of 43 grams of suspected methamphetamine and a glass pipe, commonly used to ingest narcotics,” the deputy said.
The 3,500 pills, believed to be ecstasy, according to the deputy, were found during a search of the vehicle.
Mr. Lee was arrested without incident at Flagstone Court and Los Ranchitos Road, Deputy Aceves said.
