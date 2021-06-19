Starting Tuesday, June 29, Chino Valley Chinese Church at 4136 Riverside Drive at Pipeline Avenue, will give away a meal bag with five days’ worth of breakfast and lunch meals from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays.
The “grab-and-go meals” will be available to anybody in need age 18 and under.
In addition to the meals, the church will also distribute bags of fruits and vegetables, including locally grown avocados, lemons, and more.
The program is sponsored by the Oro Grande School District in the high desert.
It can accommodate 150 families on a first come, first served basis. Information: Pastor Paul Cho, (626) 217-5782 or email paulcho99@gmail.com.
