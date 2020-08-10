Caltrans will close both directions of the 60 Freeway between Ramona Avenue to Reservoir Street from 10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13 through 5 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14 to continue work on the Pipeline Avenue bridge.
The project is part of Caltrans’ Three Bridges Project to replace the overcrossings at Pipeline, Monte Vista and Benson avenues.
Motorists using the westbound lanes will exit at Ramona Avenue and turn right towards Philadelphia Street.
The detour will lead motorists to turn left onto Philadelphia and a left on Reservoir Street where they can re-enter the 60 Freeway.
Eastbound traffic will exit at Reservoir Street and make a left turn towards Philadelphia Street. A right turn will take motorists to Ramona Avenue where they can re-enter the freeway south of Philadelphia.
Caltrans officials said the eastbound and westbound HOV and No. 1 lanes will remain closed until 6 a.m. as will the westbound onramp at Ramona Avenue and the eastbound onramp at Reservoir Street.
Information: (833) 607-9276.
