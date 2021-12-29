Chino Hills police raided a suspected drug house in the unincorporated area of Chino on Tuesday morning, resulting in the arrests of four Chino residents and a San Bernardino woman.
The search warrant was served around 9 a.m. at a home in the 13000 block of Roswell Avenue, between Chino Avenue and Riverside Drive, where deputies detained the five people and recovered evidence, said Deputy Johnathan Drayer.
Ralph Ruiz, 59, was booked on suspicion of operating a drug house, the deputy said.
Byron Taylor, 55, was booked on suspicion of possession of a stolen firearm and Melissa Garippo, 30, was booked on suspicion of possession of illegal narcotics, he said.
Raul Meraz, 54, and San Bernardino resident Desiree Perchez, 44, were each arrested on outstanding warrants.
Mr. Taylor and Mr. Ruiz were each booked into the West Valley Detention Center while Ms. Garippo, Mr. Meraz and Ms. Perchez were cited and released at the scene, Deputy Drayer said.
San Bernardino County jail records show Mr. Ruiz was released on bail at 3:43 a.m. Wednesday.
Mr. Taylor remains in custody on $50,000 bail, records indicate.
Anyone with information can call Chino Hills Police at (909) 364-2000.
