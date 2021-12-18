The housing plan that has been developing for the past year has undergone a few more revisions as the City of Chino Hills struggles to meet state mandates to find locations for 3,720 residential units over the next eight years.
One of those changes includes the return of the 10-acre Caballero ranch into the site inventory for a potential of 220 residential units.
On Tuesday, Dec. 21, the Chino Hills Planning Commission will discuss the housing element document perhaps for the final time before sending the plan to the City Council for final approval next month.
The Planning Commission meeting begins at 7 p.m. in council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
To satisfy the state numbers, 59 percent of the 3,720 residential units must be built as “affordable housing.”
Very few houses in the city rent or sell at rates considered affordable, so the state allows cities to use a “default density” instead, which for Chino Hills is 20 to 30 units per acre.
The Caballero property was in the early housing draft for a potential of up to 180 units, but later removed in favor of other sites, including the Crossroads Marketplace site, because the ranch’s topography and size made it a challenge to achieve the high density, and a preliminary site plan was not submitted.
However, following completion of the housing draft in July, potential conflicts with placing residential uses on the Crossroads Marketplace site were identified, so 370 very high density units were redistributed from Crossroads to the Shoppes II site, the vacant land on Boys Republic and Shoppes drives, according to the staff report.
Recent concept plans for the Caballero site prepared by a developer support the site’s ability to carry very high density residential development, according to the report.
Based on that information, staff will recommend that 220 units be redistributed to the Caballero site from the Shoppes II site.
The ranch is on the west side of Peyton Drive, south of Eucalyptus Avenue, and features a red barn and cattle at the Peyton/Eucalyptus intersection near Community Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.