Video detection cameras to replace in-ground traffic loop detectors

The City of Chino Hills has begun a pavement rehabilitation project on Chino Avenue that will include the installation of video detection cameras on city traffic signals.
The project is occurring on Chino Avenue from Peyton Drive to the 71 Freeway.
Video detection cameras will be installed at Peyton Drive, Emerald Way, and Crossroads Plaza, which will replace existing in-ground traffic loop detectors.
Public Works Director Daniel Bobadilla said the city’s long-term plan is to install video detection cameras on all city-owned traffic signals.
“Several cities in the region are moving towards video detection cameras as well,” Mr. Bobadilla said.
He said cameras offer several benefits over the in-ground loop detectors, including continued detection during street improvements, less expensive to install and maintain, adaptable to changing street conditions such as lane closures, and the ability to detect bicycles and pedestrians as well as vehicles.
Other roadwork on Chino Avenue includes the reconstruction of handicapped access ramps, paving, striping, and pavement markings.
R.J. Noble Company was awarded the construction contract in the amount of $526,240.
Work hours are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. One lane of traffic will be open at all times.
Grand Avenue from Peyton Drive to the 71 Freeway is also undergoing pavement rehabilitation to be completed by the end of April. Video detection cameras will be installed on the signals at Peyton and City Center drives.
The left-turn pocket into Boys Republic Drive will be extended by 100 feet.
R.J. Noble was awarded the contract in the amount of $440,944.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.