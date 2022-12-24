Chino Police
Department
Wednesday, Dec. 14
Possession of a controlled substance, 5600 block of Riverside Drive, 11:52 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, Francis and Central avenues, 12:10 p.m.
Burglary, 16300 block of East Preserve Loop, 3 p.m.
Assault, 5300 block of G Street, 3:32 p.m.
Assault, 13500 block of Ramona Avenue, 3:59 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13200 block of Euclid Avenue, 7 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 8:45 p.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 14500 block of Purdue Avenue, 11:58 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 15
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12500 block of Orange Avenue, 7:40 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 4500 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, 8:50 a.m.
Obstruction of a police officer, 12200 block of Pipeline Avenue, 3:57 p.m.
Theft, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 4:29 p.m.
Exhibiting a concealed firearm in public, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 4:33 p.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 12700 block of 18th Street, 7:18 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12800 block of Ninth Street, 9:55 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 10:42 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 16
Mail theft, 11900 block of Cayuga Place, midnight.
Burglary, 11900 block of Ostego Lane, 6:45 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 11400 block of Central Avenue, 12:15 p.m.
Child abuse, 13500 block of Amanda Drive, 1 p.m.
Mail theft, 5700 block of Chino Avenue, 2:30 p.m.
Mail theft, 11700 block of Serra Avenue, 3:05 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 11600 block of Central Avenue, 4:50 p.m.
Identity theft, 13800 block of Roswell Avenue, 5:16 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 5:23 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 4600 block of Schaefer Avenue, 6 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 6:20 p.m.
Vandalism, 12100 block of Mendocino Place, 6:56 p.m.
Giving false identification to a police officer, 5100 block of Riverside Drive, 7:43 p.m.
Assault, 12400 block of Russell Avenue, 8:01 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 17
Driving under the influence of alcohol, Pipeline Avenue and Miguel Street, 1:21 a.m.
Driving under the influence of alcohol, 12200 block of Dunlap Place, 4:39 a.m.
Pick pocket, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 10:56 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 6500 block of Williamsburg Road, 2:10 p.m.
Unlawful registration or license plate to avoid compliance, 15000 block of Euclid Avenue, 3:33 p.m.
Theft, 8700 block of Innovation Street, 6 p.m.
Gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, 15700 block of El Prado Road, 6:27 p.m.
Mail theft, 5800 block of Jefferson Court, 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 18
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 3900 block of Walnut Avenue, midnight.
Carrying a loaded firearm either on person or inside a vehicle, Central Avenue and Victory Way, 12:38 a.m.
Burglary, 3500 block of Placentia Court, 5:47 a.m.
Mail theft, 5000 block of Taft Street, 6:57 a.m.
Assault, 8300 block of Ranger Lane, 8:05 a.m.
Theft, 4600 block of Riverside Drive, 10:51 a.m.
Mail theft, 12500 block of Baker Court, 10:54 a.m.
Mail theft, 4700 block of Independence Street, 11:44 a.m.
Mail theft, 11800 block of Serra Avenue, 1:14 p.m.
Theft, 14200 block of Central Avenue, 4 p.m.
Obstruction of a police officer, 14500 block of Ramona Avenue, 4:37 p.m.
Shoplifting, 13200 block of Pipeline Avenue, 5:23 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 13200 block of Pipeline Avenue, 6:21 p.m.
Assault, 12100 block of Ramona Avenue, 11:35 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 19
Driving under the influence of alcohol, 14400 block of Euclid Avenue, 12:42 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 4600 block of Schaefer Avenue, 1:11 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 7000 block of Edison Avenue, 4:29 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 3700 block of Riverside Drive, 7:55 a.m.
Transportation of a controlled substance, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 11:03 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 20
Theft from motor vehicles, 12600 block of Colony Street, 9 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12400 block of Yorba Avenue, 1:28 p.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, Dec. 14
Burglary, 3000 block of Chino Avenue, 4:09 a.m.
Burglary, 13000 block of Peyton Drive, 9:46 a.m.
Fraud, 4100 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 9:48 a.m.
Fraud, 6500 block of Coyote Street, 10:06 a.m.
Disturbing the peace, 3200 block of Grand Avenue, 2:30 p.m.
Burglary, 15900 block of Ranch House Road, 5:48 p.m.
Possession of narcotics, 14200 block of Peyton Drive, 10:10 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 15
Driving under the influence, Mystic Canyon and Shady View drives, 12:57 a.m.
Burglary, 5400 block of Wild Sage Place, 8:13 a.m.
Burglary, 2500 block of Pointe Coupee, 11:28 a.m.
Burglary, 15800 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 1:36 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 4600 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 1:52 p.m.
Assault, 15900 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 1:54 p.m.
Negligent discharge of a firearm, 13200 block of Peyton Drive, 2:41 p.m.
Identity theft, 5600 block of Rosebud Court, 3:18 p.m.
Under the influence, 4100 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 4:52 p.m.
Burglary, 16100 block of Promontory Road, 7:24 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, Peyton Drive and Grand Avenue, 10:14 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 16
Disturbing the peace, 2900 block of Chino Avenue, 11:46 a.m.
Vandalism, 13000 block of Peyton Drive, 3:05 p.m.
Possession of narcotics, Buckingham Road and Acorn Street, 3:06 p.m.
Burglary, 16500 block of Quail Country Avenue, 3:22 p.m.
Fraud, 2400 block of Milano Terrace, 5:26 p.m.
Assault, 16300 block of Fairfield Ranch Road, 11:19 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 17
Driving under the influence of alcohol, Peyton and Olympic View drives, 1:53 a.m.
Drunk in public, 14700 block of Pipeline Avenue, 8:56 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 18
Burglary, Flint Hollow Place and Canyon Glen Road, 9:41 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4600 block of Torrey Pines Drive, 9:47 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 17600 block of Hummingbird Way, 12:15 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 19
Stolen vehicle, 3300 block of Gabriel Drive, 6:50 a.m.
Stolen license plate, 4400 block of Village Drive, 9:32 a.m.
Shoplifting, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 9:41 a.m.
Theft, 3600 block of Grand Avenue, 11:11 a.m.
Pick pocket, Butterfield Ranch Road and Pine Avenue, 11:28 a.m.
Fraud, 2000 block of Rancho Hills Drive, 1:23 p.m.
Fraud, 15700 block of Pyrite Court, 4:11 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 20
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 16700 block of Bear Creek Avenue, 7:09 a.m.
Vandalism, 5700 block of Rosebud Court, 11:36 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 16700 block of Elk Horn Avenue, 12:10 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Red Barn Court and Fairfield Ranch Road, 11:52 p.m.
