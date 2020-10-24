Suspected DUI driver arrest after hydrant hit

Water gushes more than 30 feet high after a suspected drunk driver sheared off a fire hydrant Monday morning at Treasure Way and Skyview Ridge in Chino Hills, according to the Chino Hills Police Department. A deputy heard the sound of a traffic collision at 7:53 a.m. and saw a fire hydrant spurting water. “The deputy contacted the driver of the vehicle involved,” said Chino Hills Police Sgt. Michael Warrick. Brandon Reed, 37, a resident of Treasure Way, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. He was booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga and was released with a citation. A hydrant was sheared at 4:39 p.m. Wednesday afternoon on Central Avenue, north of Edison Avenue in Chino, by the driver of a semitruck. It took crews more than an hour to shut off the water.
