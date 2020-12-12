San Bernardino County is legally challenging a measure that won almost 67 percent of the vote in the Nov. 3 election that would slash the pay of supervisors and limit them to one four-year term.
County spokesman David Wert said in a news release that both these provisions may violate the California Constitution and state laws.
Measure K, which was approved with a 2-1 margin, would reduce total compensation (salary and benefits) for supervisors to $60,000 per year and limit them to one elected term of four years.
Currently, the supervisors make approximately $250,000 per year including salary and benefits and can serve three consecutive four-year terms.
The case was scheduled to be heard by Judge David Cohn in San Bernardino County Superior Court on Dec. 7 but was continued to Friday, Dec. 18.
Mr. Wert stated the measure would have long-term impacts on the county’s ability to serve its residents.
He said the impartial analysis provided in the Voter Information Guide for the Nov. 3 election questioned whether key elements of Measure K are lawful.
“It is vitally important to ensure that the measure is lawful before it is incorporated into the County Charter,” Mr. Wert said. “An impartial ruling from the court will provide needed direction to the county and is preferable to the county taking action on its own.”
The measure was placed on the ballot by the “Red Brennan Group” which describes itself as a non-profit action-driven organization focused on getting real-world projects accomplished and implementing incentives that foster good governance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.