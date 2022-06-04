The City of Chino Hills has partnered with local water agencies to offer rebates and water-saving programs to help residents save water and money, according to city spokesperson Nicole Freeman.
The city declared a Stage III High Water Conservation Alert that went into effect June 1.
Chino Hills residents must reduce outdoor watering to two days per week, with addresses ending in even numbers watering on Wednesdays and Saturdays, and addresses ending in odd numbers on Thursdays and Sundays.
Residents and businesses can find information on available rebates and programs in one place on the city’s website by visiting chinohills.org/rebates.
Ms. Freeman said the website is a central location for all rebates and programs offered to Chino Hills customers by the city’s partner agencies like the Inland Empire Utilities Agency, the Metropolitan Water District, or the Chino Basin Water Conservation District.
“Depending on the rebate or program, customers may be directed to one of our partner’s website for more information and the application,” Ms. Freeman said.
Programs include a landscape efficiency consultation and rebates for turf removal projects, a Flume device allowing residents to monitor their own water use, and a no-cost sprinkler timer upgrade that allows residents to remotely monitor their sprinkler systems.
The rebate levels for toilets (starting July 1) and clothes washers have been increased since most of the regional programs deal with outdoor water use, Ms. Freeman said.
Most rebates, excluding turf removal, can be applied for quickly so long as customers have all the necessary information, she said.
A short video is provided on the city’s website so customers know what to expect throughout the rebate process.
Residents are encouraged to contact the city’s Water Use Efficiency Coordinator at (909) 364-2608 if they have questions about the rebates or conservation in general.
Residents and businesses are being asked to conserve 30 percent. Watering is prohibited between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. and cannot exceed 15 minutes per watering station, except for drip irrigation systems, which cannot exceed 30 minutes per station.
The use of a water hose without a shutoff valve is prohibited. Vehicles, trailers, boats, and livestock can be washed with a hose equipped with a shut-off nozzle.
