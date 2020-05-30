A 28-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in Las Vegas four days after a woman was found with serious stab wounds at a home in the 15100 block of Monterey Avenue in Chino Hills.
Dominique Tate, of Inglewood, was taken into custody by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Specialized Enforcement Division and the Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force of the U.S. Marshal’s Service, said Detective Andrew McCoy.
Chino Hills police were called at 7:50 a.m. on May 22 on a report of a stabbing, finding 32-year-old Javanae White with serious injuries from multiple stab wounds, Detective McCoy said.
