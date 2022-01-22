Paws are expected to arrive at the Chino Spectrum Marketplace with the potential set up of a new animal hospital.
The Chino Planning Commission on Wednesday recommended approval for Banfield Pet Hospital to be located in the storefront between Runway Fashion Exchange and Sam’s Club at the Chino Spectrum Marketplace, on the southwest corner of Grand and Pipeline avenues. The city council will make the final decision at a future meeting.
The animal hospital will be an extension of its location inside PetSmart in Chino Hills, located at 13001 Peyton Drive. The hospital will provide preventive care including vaccinations, parasite control, dental work, and behavior and nutritional counseling. Minor surgeries including spays and neuters will be performed.
The hospital will feature a pharmacy, a lobby with pet supplies for sale, dog kennels, six treatment rooms, four exam rooms, and five treatment workstations.
It will operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week, with no overnight boarding.
The planning commission asked for a minimum of three pet waste stations to be located in front of the hospital, the island area of the parking lot, and the back.
Commissioner Steve Lewis said Banfield is being a good neighbor to the nearby stores by installing soundproof walls.
Commissioner Jimmy Alexandris said he was happy that Banfield chose Chino. “During the pandemic, a lot of people got close to their pets, so there’s a big need for this,” he said.
