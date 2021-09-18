The Chino Hills Historical Society will host a presentation by Chino Hills resident and historian Paul R. Spitzzeri at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Mr. Spitzzeri will provide a slide-illustrated presentation about the Battle of Chino that took place in 1846 where the Boys Republic stands today.
A historical marker in front of the former Chino Valley Fire District station on Eucalyptus Avenue commemorates the battle.
“Our last meeting was just six weeks before our world changed dramatically in March 2020 due to COVID-19,” said Denise Cattern, president of the Chino Hills Historical Society. “We are very excited to meet in person again. We will keep an eye on safety protocols and will adjust our plans if required.”
To stay informed, Mrs. Cattern encourages residents to sign up to be on the mailing list by sending a request to chhistory@aol.com.
Surrounding
the adobe
In the fall of 1846, after the invading American military imposed martial law and curfews, the Spanish-speaking Californios rose and retook Los Angeles.
Tensions worsened and a group of Americans and Europeans gathered at the adobe house of Rancho Santa Ana del Chino owner Isaac Williams.
A Californio force, including Williams’ brothers-in-law from the Log family, were concerned there was a plot brewing to recapture the region for the Americans.
They surrounded the adobe dwelling to force the Anglos inside to surrender, and the Battle of Chino unfolded.
Mr. Spitzzeri has lived in Chino Hills for 24 years.
He is the Museum Director at the Workman and Temple Family Homestead Museum in the City of Industry.
He has published local, regional, and state history in many journals and anthologies.
He maintains a blog called Carbon Canyon Chronicles and writes a monthly column on local history for Champion Newspapers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.