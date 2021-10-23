Briana Munoz, a recent graduate of Cal State Los Angeles, has joined the Chino Valley Champion news team covering the City of Chino beat.
Ms. Munoz, 22, worked as a staff reporter and community news reporter for Cal State LA’s newspaper, the University Times, covering an array of topics including city government, mental health, culture, lifestyle, and feature stories.
After graduation, Ms. Munoz served as an intern reporter with EdSource, a non-profit education news website, where she published a first-person commentary piece on what it was like balancing seven classes during her last semester of college.
Ms. Munoz discovered her passion for writing and reporting while attending Northview High School, in Covina, where she took journalism and film courses. When she’s not working, Munoz enjoys reading, painting, roller skating, and taking her dog to the park.
