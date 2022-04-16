In a trifecta of milestones, Chino Hills High School senior Addi Conely went to prom, graduated from high school, and got married within a seven-day time period.
Addi, a 17-year-old former Chino resident who lives in Eastvale, has been battling a terminal diagnosis of acute myeloid leukemia since June 2021.
After her cancer came back on March 10, she decided it was time to accomplish the three things she wanted the most, including marrying her childhood sweetheart.
“Addi wanted to get married,” said her stepmom Staci Berry-Conely, former longtime Chino resident. “She wanted to have the wedding of her dreams.”
“I want to live every day like it’s my last day,” said Addi on Thursday. “Every day is a gift.”
Her legacy is to bring awareness to childhood cancer.
“No child should have to fight like I do every day,” she said.
Addi started a non-profit foundation called “Addi’s Blankets of Love.”
“We give fun and comfy bedding to kids in the hospital so they don’t have to use hospital sheets and be reminded they are sick all the time,” Addi said.
She and her friends have taken colorful sheets and blankets to numerous children in hospitals.
Addi encourages residents to get involved with the foundation by searching “Addi’s Blankets of Love” on Instagram and Facebook.
Chino Hills High School allowed Addi to participate in a special early graduation ceremony on March 24 with her stepbrother Andy Berry, also a senior, who will participate in graduation ceremonies in May.
The graduation was attended by all five school board members, her principal, Supt. Norm Enfield, and about 100 family members and friends.
Addi attended a picnic prom under the stars on the beach the following Saturday with her soon-to-be husband Sebastian and several friends.
Afterwards, they rode off on a party bus through the streets of Hollywood.
Her big day was March 30 when she married Sebastian in San Diego.
Ms. Conely-Berry said Addi has loved Sebastian since she was 12 years old and he was 11 years old.
She said her dearest friend and wedding planner, Bonnie Tran, organized the event in two weeks.
“We have been loved by so many people,” Ms. Conely-Berry said. “Everybody has been incredible.”
The community has organized fundraisers to defray medical bills.
The Let It Be Foundation in Chino has played a pivotal role in supporting the family to create a sense of normalcy.
A “Be the Match” bone marrow transplant drive was held and a match was eventually found.
The marrow transplant took place in December 2021, but unfortunately was not successful.
When Addi’s stepbrother Gabriel Berry graduated on April 8 from the Los Angeles Police Academy, she was a guest with the Chief of Police and Mayor Eric Garcetti, Ms. Conely-Berry said.
The mayor named the day “Addi Conely Day” and issued a proclamation.
“It’s been quite a wild ride,” Ms. Conely-Berry said.
The most important thing residents can do is to donate blood and platelets because there is a national critical blood shortage, she said.
“There are kids just like Addi who are dying because there is not enough blood,” Ms. Conely-Berry said. “One person who donates platelets can save three lives.”
“Everybody should be talking about this, but nobody is,” she said.
