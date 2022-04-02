Mattress sale fundraiser April 9-10
Ayala High School will host a mattress fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 9 and Sunday, April 10 with 20 percent of proceeds benefitting student-athletes.
Buyers can save up to 67 percent on mattresses,
In addition, buyers can receive a coupon for two free memory pillows with a purchase of a new mattress.
The sale will be held inside the Ayala High School multi-purpose room, 14255 Peyton Drive in Chino HIlls.
Scholarships available
Soroptimist International of the Chino Valley, Inc. will accept applications from graduating female students at Chino, Don Lugo and Buena Vista high schools for its annual scholarships through Friday, April 22.
Recipients must show proof of enrollment this fall.
Applicants must submit an application, include two letters of recommendation and have a minimum 2.2 non-weighted grade point average. Information: SICV.club express.com.
Chino Mulch giveaway
The City of Chino will give away compost and mulch from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 30 at the Public Works Service Yard, 5050 Schaefer Ave., Chino. Residents are limited to 1 cubic yard of material. Residents should bring a shovel and durable container. Proof of residency is required. Information: (909) 334-3472.
Chino Community Garden Workshop
The City of Chino will offer two free garden workshops on Saturday, April 16 at the Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. A “Fertilizer, Compost, and Mulch” workshop will be held from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Children’s “Composting with Worms” workshop will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Information: cityof chino.org/healthychino.
Chino Bike Day
The City of Chino invites residents for a morning ride around Ayala Park. The community bike ride will be held from 7:30 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 14 at Ayala Park, 5575 Edison Ave., Chino. Participants must wear a helmet when participating in the Community Bike Ride. The event will include a bike safety workshop, a bike repair station, an obstacle Course, and activities and crafts for kids. Information: (909) 334-3258.
Spring Bingo
The Chino Youth Museum will host its Spring Bingo Bash at 6 p.m. on Monday, May 16. Doors open at 5 p.m., dinner is served at 6 p.m., and games begin at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $30 for adults and $25 for seniors (ages 55 and up). The cost includes dinner and ten bingo games.
Information: (909) 334-3270
Hike the Valley
Hike the Valley, the Chino hiking program, will start another three-hike segment at 7 a.m. on Saturday, May 7 to hike through Castlewood Trail in Fullerton. The program costs $32 per person, and Chino residents get a $10 discount. The cost includes all three hikes, snacks, and shuttle service. Information: (909) 334-3258.
