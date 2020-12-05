A 9-foot menorah will be lit during a Hannukah celebration 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10 at The Shoppes at Chino Hills at Grand Avenue and Peyton Drive.
The lighting of the menorah will take place on the first day of Hannukah, an eight-day Jewish celebration that concludes Dec. 18.
The event will be hosted by the Chabad Jewish Center of Chino Hills and includes traditional latkes (potato patties), donuts, and hot cocoa.
Rabbi Mendy Harlig, a Chino Hills resident, will preside at the lighting near the stage area. He said the menorah will remain at The Shoppes for a week. The celebration will be livestreamed on facebook.com/jewishchinohills.
Both mayors of Chino and Chino Hills were invited, said the rabbi, but only the Chino Hills mayor was able to attend.
The rabbi said Brian Johsz, who became mayor of Chino Hills on Dec. 1, will light the “shamash,” the candle that is used to light the other eight candles of a Hannukah menorah, which is a nine-branched candelabrum.
Hannukah is an eight-day festival that commemorates the victory of the Maccabees fighters 22 centuries ago over the oppressive rule of the Seleucid Empire. After the victory, the priests rededicated the Temple in Jerusalem but as they tried to relight a lamp, only one day’s worth of oil could be found. They lit the candle anyway and it miraculously burned for eight days, hence the eight nights of candle lighting for Hanukkah.
Rabbi Harlig said everybody is going through a difficult time during the pandemic and feeling vulnerable.
Hannukah emphasizes togetherness and hope during the dark winter.
“The real message of Hannukah is to reach out to people,” he said.
Several traditions of the celebration cannot be held because of COVID, such as the traditional circle dancing.
Rabbi Harlig and his wife Esther moved to Chino Hills in January with the goal of meeting the physical and spiritual needs of the Jewish people.
He offers a weekly Torah class on Zoom with humor and lessons.
The eventual goal is to have a Jewish Center for the people of Chino Hills and surrounding communities.
The rabbi welcomes phone calls at 890-8677.
Visit jewishchinohills.com.
