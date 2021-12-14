Chino police jailed a 43-year-old man Dec. 9 on suspicion of sexually assaulting a minor several times over the past two years, the Chino Police Department reported.
Mario Irineo Gutierrez is being held on $1.5 million bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on charges of multiple child molestation crimes, including sodomy of a victim under 10 years old, aggravated sexual assault of a minor under 14 years old, continuous sexual abuse
“The investigation is ongoing due to the severity of the charges,” said Sgt. Jesus Jacquez.
Chino police officers were called at 12:13 p.m. Dec. 9 to an elementary school in Ontario for a child molestation investigation, the sergeant said.
“Mr. Irineo was contacted by officers and taken into custody without incident,” Sgt. Jacquez said.
Jail records show the suspect was arrested at 3:28 p.m. in the 1500 block of East Sixth St. in Ontario.
Anyone with information can call Chino Police Department at (909) 628-5501.
