Residents who would like to donate non-food items for the HOPE Resource Center that serves families in the school district may drive through The Shoppes at Chino Hills 8 to 11 a.m. today (Aug. 22).
Donors should go to the parking lot at Trader Joe’s and remain in their vehicles until volunteers take the items.
The most needed supplies are new undergarments (should be in wrappers) and socks for children, youth, and teenagers.
Other supplies that can be donated are hygiene items such as deodorant, detergent, toothpaste, and baby wipes; household items such as laundry detergent, sanitizing wipes and hand soap; and school supplies such as paper, markers, crayons, highlighters and calculators.
The event is sponsored by Councilwoman Cynthia Moran and The Shoppes.
Information: 217-2282.
