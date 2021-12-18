Lety Diaz of Chino Hills hosted the opening night of “Las Posadas” on Wednesday at her home, a Catholic tradition of Mexico where participants hold lights and sing Christmas songs to recreate the journey of Jesus and Mary to Bethlehem.
The processions will take place at 7 p.m. in Chino Hills until Thursday, Dec. 23 as follows:
Tonight (Dec. 18), St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 14085 Peyton Drive,
Sunday, Dec. 19, 15342 Carmelita Ave.
Monday, Dec. 20, 4526 Bird Farm Road
Tuesday, Dec. 21, 4200 Gird Ave.
Wednesday, Dec. 22, 15343 Mariposa Ave.
Thursday, Dec. 23, 4520 Bird Farm Road
