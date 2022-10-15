The Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce will not host a candidates’ forum for the school board, as it has in the past, for various reasons including potential conflicts with the Chino Valley Unified School District.
The Chamber sponsored a candidates’ forum for Chino City Council candidates on Oct. 6 and will host a forum for Chino Hills City Council candidates on Oct. 20.
Chamber president Zeb Welborn said the Chamber recently signed a contract with the school district for workforce development, internships, job shadowing and other partnerships which could be perceived by the community as a potential conflict.
On March 3, the school board approved a $37,500 contract with the Chamber to provide work-based learning for students. The agreement went into effect April 1 and will continue until July 1, 2023.
The original funding source was the K12 Strong Workforce Program but an amendment was approved by the school board on June 21 that changed the funding source to the Local Control and Accountability Plan (LCAP).
In addition, school board president Christina Gagnier, who is seeking re-election in the Nov. 8 school board race, is the immediate past chairwoman of the Chamber and is leading the Chamber’s Innovation
Council to bring experiential learning to the school district, Mr. Welborn said.
He explained that the school board is dealing with contentious issues that he would rather not bring into the Chamber of Commerce.
“The Chamber has been doing a lot of positive things in the community and we want to keep our focus on the positive work,” he said.
Other reasons cited was the ability to find a location and being overloaded with multiple new Chamber-launched programs.
