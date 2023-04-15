Coffee with a
Firefighter today
Chino Valley Fire Chief Dave Williams and several firefighters will be available to chat with the public during a Coffee with a Firefighter event from 10 a.m. to noon today (April 15) at Starbucks, 4013 Grand Ave., Suite A, in Chino.
Residents can share their thoughts, ask questions and engage in conversation with the firefighters. Information: (909) 902-5260.
Repairs to
close park
English Springs Park, known for the lake (catch basin), waterfall and the duck and turtle population on Chino Hills Parkway and Grand Avenue, will be closed Monday, April 17 and Tuesday, April 18 while City of Chino Hills Public Works crews repair broken and raised concrete walkways throughout the park.
Parking lot gates will be closed and there will be no public access. Signs will be placed in and around the park to inform residents of the closure.
Information: Public Works Department at (909) 364-2800.
Earth Day
celebration
An Earth Day celebration will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 20 at the Chino Creek Wetlands and Educational Park.
The event, sponsored by the Inland Empire Utilities Agency and the City of Chino, includes educational activities, community performances, food vendors, giveaways and music by 99.9 KOLA.
Limited parking is available in Lot A, 6075 Kimball Ave. and Lot B, 5975 El Prado Road. Carpooling is encouraged.
Information: (909) 334-3282.
Volunteer teens needed
High school students looking for summer opportunities have until Wednesday, April 26 to apply for the Chino Hills “Volunteen” Program.
Accepted applicants must attend an orientation and CPR/First Aid training Friday, June 2. The first 64 applications will be considered and no more than 44 teens will be selected.
Teens are needed in the recreation division for the mobile recreation program, special events, summer day camp, and youth sports.
The program will run from Monday, June 5 through Friday, Aug. 4. Applicants must be in grades ninth through eleventh as of fall 2023, reside in or attend a high school in Chino Hills, and be available a minimum of 10 to 25 hours per week.
Volunteers sought to plant trees
Residents are invited to join the City of Chino Hills for the annual Arbor Day tree planting project from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 29 at Eucalyptus Nature Park, 3565 Valle Vista Drive near Shantung Avenue.
Volunteers are needed to plant more than 200 trees and can drop in as their schedule permits.
Limited equipment is available so volunteers are asked to bring shovels. Chino Hills is recognized as an official “Tree City USA” by the National Arbor Day Foundation.
Information: call the Recreation Division at (909) 364-2700 or visit chinohills.org/events.
‘Fuddy Meers’
continues at theatre
“Fuddy Meers,” described as a sinister domestic drama, will be performed by the Chino Community Theatre at 13123 Seventh St. from tonight (April 15) through Sunday, April 30.
The theatre has issued an audience advisory that the play contains strong language and adult content.
The play, directed by Merrilee Drake and produced by Jeff Deards, takes the audience through the harrowing day of an amnesiac trying to decipher her fractured life in a world where nothing is as it seems.
Performances are at 8 p.m. tonight, April 21, 22, 28 and 29; and at 2:30 p.m. April 16 23 and 30.
General admission is $18. Students and seniors are $15.
To reserve seats, call the box office at (909) 590-1149 or visit chinocommunitytheatre.org and scroll to “Seat Yourself.”
Drop off bulky items
April 22 at Shoppes
A free community cleanup event for Chino Hills residents will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 22 at The Shoppes overflow parking lot on Shoppes Drive near Boys Republic Drive. Vehicles must enter City Center Drive between city hall and the fire district building.
Accepted items include air conditioners, barbecues, patio furniture, box springs, mattresses, bundled branches, chairs, couches, tables, electronic waste and unbagged green waste.
Auto parts, building materials, hazardous waste, and household chemicals will not be accepted.
The event is sponsored by the City of Chino Hills and Waste Management.
Information: chinohills.org/communitycleanup.
Constitution
class
The Constitution class will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, April 17 at Archibald’s Drive Thru, 15421 Fairfield Ranch Road in Chino Hills.
Instructor will be Douglas V. Gibbs. The class is starting Article II, the Executive Branch. Materials are provided for $10.
Information: Carol Houghton, (951) 415-4507.
Corn Feed car
show April 22
The 21st annual Corn Feed Run Car Show will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 22 on the Chino City Hall lawn at Central and Chino avenues. Spectator admission is free. The event is hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Chino.
Cost is $40.
Information: Walt Pocock at cornfeedrun@aol.com.
Multicultural
festival
The multicultural festival sponsored by the Rotary Club of Greater Chino Hills, will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 22 at the Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
The free event will showcase the cultures of various national groups to celebrate the diversity of people in the form of ethnic food, national dress, songs and dances.
Food vendors, entertainment, foreign fashions both traditional and modern, and martial arts demonstrations will be held.
The festival is the Club’s signature fundraising event with the purpose of uniting Chino Hills and raising funds for local and international community projects.
Information: email rotary.chinohills@gmail.com.
Enlisting seniors to be honored
High school seniors who have enlisted in the Armed Forces or have received an appointment to a military academy will be honored at the Chino Valley Unified School District board meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 18 at Woodcrest Junior High School, 2728 S. Campus Ave. in Ontario.
Students who would like to participate in the annual ceremony should register by Friday, May 5 by visiting chino.k12.ca.us and scroll down to “Military Salute” for instructions.
Chino Teen Center
seeks applications
The Chino Teen Center is accepting applications until Friday, April 28 from seventh to twelfth graders to serve on the Teen Advisory Committee (TAC).
TAC meetings are held at 6:30 p.m. the first Thursday each month, from September through May.
TAC was established by the city to gain input on teen issues while promoting greater involvement of youth in the community and municipal government.
Applications are available at cityofchino.org/teens.
Chino American
Legion car show
Chino American Legion Post 299 at 13759 Central Ave., will hold a car show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 7.
The event will include a live band, prizes, breakfast burritos, hamburgers, and a raffle.
Pre-registration cost is $30. Registration the day of the event is $35.
Motorcycles are $15.
A T-shirt will be given with each entry, while supplies last.
Donations such as gift cards and gift baskets are welcome prior to the event.
Information: The Post at (909) 628-2080 or Don Avila, (909) 591-3784 and leave a message.
Quartermania to
be held
A group of Chino Valley women that meets quarterly to select and support a worthy cause has chosen the Pomona Valley Chapter of Habitat for Humanity for a benefit fundraiser that will be held at noon Sunday, April 30 at the Chino American Legion Hall, 13759 Central Avenue, south of Schaefer Avenue.
Quartermania and shopping will include lunch, an auction, drinks, raffles, and “fellowship with fun girlfriends.”
Cost is $25 per person.
Cost for a VIP table of 10 is $350 and includes mimosas. Quartermania is a cross between a raffle and an auction where participants hold a numbered paddle to bid on an item.
Participants should bring quarters for bidding.
The Chino Valley Chapter of 100+ Women Who Care was established in 2016 where women gather to support local charities.
To register, visit eventbrite.com and search “quartermania 100 Women” and scroll down.
Chino State of the City May 10
Mayor Eunice Ulloa’s State of the City is planned for 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 10 at the Chaffey College Chino Community Center, 5890 College Park Ave. with the theme “Booming City, Lasting Legacy.”
Mayor Ulloa will highlight the city’s recent success that has led to the city being named a top Boomtown.
Tickets are $45.
To register: cityofchino.org/sotc2023
Scholarships available
Full-time college students and graduating high school seniors can apply for a $5,000 scholarship from the 2023 California Latino Legislative Caucus Foundation Scholarship Program.
The deadline to submit an application is June 1.
Students must have a minimum grade point average of 2.5 and be a full-time student at an accredited college or university or be a graduating high school senior with acceptance to an accredited institution of higher learning.
To apply visit: cllcf.org.
Food donations sought
The Chino Neighborhood House, located at 13160 Sixth St., is seeking businesses and organizations to host food drives to keep up with the number of clients it serves. The grocery list can be found on its website, chinoneighborhoodhouse.com.
Steve McQueen Car show June 4
The 16th Annual Friends of Steve McQueen Car and Motorcycle Show will be held Sunday, June 4 at 1907 Boys Republic Drive in Chino Hills
Tickets can be purchased at stevemcqueenshow.com.
Car show contestant entries are $65 for cars and $45 for motorcycles if paid before Monday, May 22. After that date, the cost rises to $75 for cars and $55 for motorcycles.
Information: Boys Republic, (909) 628-1217.
Free Tai Chi
for seniors
The City of Chino holds a free Tai Chi class from 8 to 9:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at Aguiar Square, 13191 Sixth St., Chino.
Information: (909) 334-3271.
Rehearsals for
Community Chorus
Rehearsals are held for the Chino Valley Community Chorus at 7 p.m. Mondays at Chino Valley YMCA, 5665 Edison Ave.
The group is open to singers 16 and over.
There are no auditions, and all musical abilities are accepted.
Visit Chino Valley Community Chorus on Facebook.
Bingo played on Thursdays
Bingo in the Barn, sponsored by the Chino Hills 55+ Club, is played every Thursday at the McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive.
Doors open at 10 a.m.
Games start at 11:30 a.m. and finish between 2 and 2:30 p.m.
Minimum buy-in is $15 for all 15 games.
Players must be at least 18 years old.
Senior bowling on Thursdays
Residents ages 50 and up can bowl at 1:45 p.m. Thursdays at Chaparral 300, 4191 Chino Hills Parkway in Chino Hills.
There is no weekly commitment.
Handicap scoring will take place.
Information: (909) 724-9029.
Singers wanted
for Senior Chorus
Singers ages 50+ are wanted for the Chino Senior Chorus.
Rehearsals are held Tuesday mornings to prepare for performances at local senior living facilities.
Information: Richard Harris at (909) 597-4977.
