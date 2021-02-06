Lifestream will host three blood drive in the Chino Valley this week.
•noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 9 at the Chino Hills government center parking lot, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills.
•12:30 to 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 10, Farmer Boys restaurant, 13675 Central Ave., Chino.
•9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 11, Starbucks, 3210 Chino Ave., Chino Hills.
A “Count on Me” T-shirt will be given at each location.
Donors must be at least 15 years, free from infections or illness and weigh at least 115 pounds.
The blood will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies, but the test does not detect if the donor has the virus.
Donors must wear a face covering, submit to a temperature check and a COVID-19 symptom review before going into the donor waiting area.
Information: lstream.org.
