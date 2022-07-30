The third phase of a massive waterline clamp replacement project has begun in Chino Hills and is expected to be completed in November.
The third phase of a massive waterline clamp replacement project has begun in Chino Hills and is expected to be completed in November.
A $1.2 million contract was awarded to Gentry Brothers of Irwindale earlier this year.
The city’s clay soil is causing the corrosion on the water saddles, according to city officials.
The clamps that fasten water service connectors from residential lines to the main waterline in the streets are referred to as “saddles.”
The work will include saw cutting and removal of pavement, replacing and reconnecting water lateral and saddle, and resurfacing streets.
Phase 3 includes 358 saddles in the following areas: Live Oak Road from Tall Oak Road to the northerly end (cul-de-sac) in the Village Oaks area; the area surrounding Sonrisa Drive in northern Chino Hills with Peyton Drive to the east, Beverly Glen Road to the north, Sunny Slope Drive to the south, and Green Tree Court to the west; and the Rolling Ridge area with Olympic View Drive to the north, Monte Verde Drive to the west, Avenida Las Ramblas and Madrugada Drive to the south, and Canyon Hills Junior High to the west.
The first and second phases of the saddle replacement project occurred in Village Oaks and Butterfield Ranch.
Total cost for all three phases is $3,547,000, according to a city staff report, with funding coming from the city’s Water Utility Fund.
Affected residents have received notification letters with project location maps.
The contractor will provide message boards as needed and distribute door hangers. No parking signs will be posted at least 48 hours prior to scheduled work.
City inspectors and the water division crew will be on-site the majority of the time and available to assist when necessary.
