The COVID-19 crisis did not take the wind out of the sails of the Chino Hills High Solar Boat team that placed first in a virtual competition held after the boat race was cancelled last spring.
Student teams worked from April 8 to May 14 to meet 12 online challenges issued by event sponsor Metropolitan Water District, said Chino Hills High teacher and team advisor Keane Misawa.
What was called the “Solar Boat 2.0” competition required research into electrical and mechanical technology, image design and abstract and creative thinking, he said.
The Chino Hills team finished first with an overall score of 1332 out of 1300 by completing extra credit questions.
Team members are president Josh Rodriguez Garcia, vice-president Zoe Mae Andal, secretary Samantha Olivar, treasurer Byron Chan; and Alexandra Olivar, Ricky Yu, Keagan Chern, Harchet Singh, Enson Wong, Nailyn Lopez, Ryan Kuo and Matt Gandasetiawan.
Solar Cup is typically a seven-month educational program that provides high school students with the opportunity to build, design and race solar-powered boats at Lake Skinner.
The Inland Empire Utilities Association (IEUA) and city of Chino Hills co-sponsored the Chino Hills High team.
“Given the changing environment, the team did not back down, and committed to the program with as much passion and drive as in years prior,” said IEUA board member Steve Elie, who represents Chino Hills and Chino.
“When it looked like their dreams of competing were ‘sunk,’ they came together to prove again that challenges can be overcome,” Mr. Elie said.
