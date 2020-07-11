San Bernardino County announced Wednesday it will be limiting COVID-19 testing in response to severe supply chain disruptions.
The county hopes to resume its expanded testing regime next week once it obtains adequate testing supplies.
“There have been concerns about testing supply shortages throughout the state and within our county,” said interim Public Health Director Corwin Porter.
“We are continuously trying to obtain the necessary resources to ensure that we can provide testing in our county at peak capacity.”
The supply shortage is not limited to San Bernardino County but is affecting communities around the state and the nation, he said.
California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said laboratories are becoming overwhelmed with high numbers of specimens, slowing down processing timelines.
The county will share news and updates immediately upon confirming testing supplies are adequate to meet the demand.
