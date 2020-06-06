The parking lots at Grand Avenue Park and English Springs Park in Chino Hills will reopen today (June 6).
Lighted play at the tennis courts at Grand Avenue Park will be available until 10 p.m.
Recommendations are in place to reduce community spread of the coronavirus including maintaining six feet of physical distance between people who are not of the same household, wearing face coverings, washing hands frequently and avoiding high-touch surfaces.
Park monitors will visit to encourage the public to follow guidelines.
Playgrounds, basketball courts, volleyball courts, hockey rink and exercise stations remain closed.
Gatherings are still prohibited and gazebo reservations are not available.
