The Coptic Church celebrated a milestone in Chino Hills when it combined the Feast of the Transfiguration with the laying of the cornerstone on Thursday, Aug. 18.
The Holy Transfiguration Church has faced numerous obstacles during its seven-year journey to build a church in Chino Valley.
After meeting at various temporary locations, the church was finally able to purchase the former Diamond I Ranch at 14715 Peyton Drive, north of Morningfield Drive.
The ceremony was held on the site on Peyton Drive.
The head of the diocese, His Eminence Metropolitan Serapion presided.
“We are extremely grateful to God,” said Father David Abdelsayed of Chino, who will serve as parish priest with Fr. Daniel Nashed of Chino Hills.
The church currently meets at 15330 Fairfield Ranch Road.
Other clergymen who attended included His Grace Bishop Suriel, His Grace Bishop Abraham, and Fr. David’s twin brother, His Grace Bishop Kyrillos.
Fr. Youhanna Youssef from St. John Church in Covina also attended.
The Coptic Church had its origins in Egypt in A.D. 42 when St. Mark brought Christianity to Alexandria.
The Egyptian Christians are called Coptics.
The first church in the United States was established in 1971.
Fr. David said the church is asking for the community’s prayers and support that God may bring the project to fruition.
The grading and on-site utility plans have been approved and are ready for issuance, said Chino Hills Building Official Winston Ward.
The church’s phase one building plans were approved in May and are also awaiting issuance, he said.
Phase 1 consists of a 14,695 two-story multi-purpose building, Mr. Ward said.
Fr. David said the church has selected a contractor and hopes to begin building next month.
The second phase will include an 8,645-square-foot sanctuary that will seat 348 people, and a 555-square-foot bookstore and tower.
The site of the church is the 2.34-acre horse ranch formerly owned by Lino and Jennifer Innocenzi.
The Innocenzis kept a zebra and Mr. Innocenzi was known for walking the animal up and down Peyton Drive, to the delight of children and adults alike.
