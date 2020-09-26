Temple Beth Israel of Pomona will hold an online Yom Kippur service on its Facebook page at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27.
The services will continue online at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28.
Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement, is the holiest day of the year in Judaism, where forgiveness of sins is asked of God.
The temple’s adult Jewish Learning Committee has been providing congregants with numerous opportunities during the pandemic including Zoom meetings featuring short story discussions, evenings of play readings with discussion, and monthly book discussions delving into Israel’s history and her current political and social issues, said a temple spokesperson.
Volunteers are calling members to check in and chat.
Each week, 100 challahs (Kosher braided bread) are delivered to congregants by volunteers wearing masks.
Committees are formulating procedures and protocols surrounding the eventual opening process, said the spokesperson.
To participate in Yom Kippur services, visit tbipomona.org.
Information: 626-1277.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.