Valedictorian Asna Tabassum will attend the University of Southern California to study biomedical engineering on the pre-medical track.
Ayala High Class of 2020 has two salutatorians. Megan Chung will study nursing at the University of Pennsylvania and Martin Shih will double major in Biochemistry and Economics at Georgetown University.
In these past four years, I’ve messed up beyond imagination: I bought the wrong AP exam, got a formal noise complaint during an English project, and signed up for a Spanish final 2 hours away at CSUSB instead of the local final.
I submitted applications late and ruined dozens of DNA samples when I forgot to put them in the freezer. For me, high school was just one giant mess of Murphy’s Law. Looking back, there are a lot of people I want to thank for helping me through my difficult mistakes: my friends, brother, and teachers.
But more often than not, one of the first questions I get about my high school experience involves my parents. I understand the question— it’s usually about their parenting style— but the problem, though, is that I’m never able to articulate a response that does them justice.
The truth is that, as I got older, I noticed that it wasn’t a particular ‘parenting style’ that inspired me— it was my parents themselves.
Mama was a teacher in India who flew across the world to give her kids a better life; she became the parent who read Winnie the Pooh to me so much as a child that she memorized every line of every book. Papa was the eldest son of his family who went on to become the valedictorian of his university; he became the parent who pulled an all-nighter with me in support as I completed a physics lab.
So even as I made millions of mistakes in high school, my parents gave my work real meaning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.