The city of Chino is seeking applications to appoint one person to the Community Services Commission, a seven-member board that deals with recreation, human services, and open space issues.
The appointment is for a three-year term, beginning July 1, 2020 and ending June 30, 2023.
The commission meets on the fourth Monday of each month at 7 p.m.
Applicants must reside in the city.
Applications are available on the city’s website at cityofchino.org; by calling the city clerk’s office at 334-3306; and at the city clerk’s office on the second floor of city hall, 13220 Central Ave.
Applications must be submitted to the city clerk’s office by 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 5.
Information: City Clerk Angela Robles at 334-3306.
During Tuesday night’s city council meeting, Jamie Harwood and Robert Martinez were reappointed to the commission, each for a three-year term from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2023. Their current terms end June 30.
Araceli Talavera, who was appointed to the commission in September 2019, is not seeking re-appointment.
