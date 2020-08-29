Chino Valley Fire District will not host its traditional Sept. 11 remembrance ceremony this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but will scale down the event and stream it live on Facebook.
Fire district spokeswoman Massiel Ladron De Guevara said the fire district’s honor guard may perform. A time for the event, scheduled for Friday, Sept. 11, has not been announced.
A year after the terrorist attacks in New York City, Washington D.C. and Pennsylvania, Chino Valley Fire erected a Twin Towers memorial at Station 6, located at 13707 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills, that bears the names of 343 New York City firefighters killed that day.
More than 3,000 people died in the attacks.
