Cal Aero Preserve Academy principal Karen Miner said she regrets not being able to say goodbye in person to her students attending the year-round school in south Chino.
After making the decision to join her husband Al in his early retirement, the couple purchased a home in Prescott, Arizona and are waiting until her last day of work on June 30 to officially move in.
They were surprised to sell their Chino Hills home within a week after it was listed for sale in mid-March.
The couple raised their quadruplets, age 30, in the home since the children were toddlers.
A career begins
The four attended Hidden Trails Elementary in Chino Hills when it was newly opened, and Mrs. Miner was involved as a PTA leader. She then started in the district as a substitute teacher and for a few years was a permanent teacher at Hidden Trails.
After her children entered Canyon Hills Junior High, she again returned full-time to teaching at Litel Elementary and then earned her administrative credential.
All four of her children graduated from Ayala High and now work in professional fields.
“The Chino Valley school district has been a great experience all the way around,” she said.
Seeing the growth in students who have had challenges has been “the biggest blessing” of her career, she said.
Her advice to teachers (which now includes homeschooling parents) working with challenging students is “understand them and have a sense of humor.”
Mrs. Miner, a teacher at heart, said that she never aspired to be a principal but then “as doors opened, I walked through them.”
As a principal she enjoys helping teachers to make a difference in the lives of their students.
Virus impact
She explained that during the school closure from coronavirus, teachers have been providing extra support to parents, some of whom are essential workers and others who are both essential workers and single parents.
Some parents are only available in the evening to speak with teachers to receive tech support.
Teachers are taping their lessons for parents to watch with their students after school hours.
Mrs. Miner said teachers have also been visiting homes to see how they can support parents.
Several families were referred to contact the school district’s HOPE Center for basic necessities and the Chino Human Services Health Department for counseling.
She herself has spent hours counseling parents who are going through a hard time.
“You have to be compassionate,” she said. “You don’t know everyone’s story.”
The principal said she worries about the families who already had challenges and who are now facing bigger ones. The year-round school has four tracks and will maintain distance learning throughout the summer. The junior high session ends May 28.
The eighth graders promoting to high school had been recognized on May 14 and 15 when they returned their textbooks to the campus, Mrs. Miner said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.