Free gardening classes through Masters Gardeners Program

Residents may take any or all four gardening classes being offered at no cost from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14 via Zoom by the Master Gardeners Program of the University of California Cooperative Extension (UCCE) team in San Bernardino.
Topics are: 9 to 10:30 a.m., “Growing your Cool Season Veggie Garden;” 10:30 to noon, “Preserving Your Harvest: Jams and Jellies;” 1 to 2 p.m., “Drought-Resistant Sustainable Landscapes;” and 2 to 3 p.m., “Invasive Landscape Pests Identification and Prevention.”
Residents are advised to register soon while space is still available by visiting http://mgsb.ucanr.edu/ and click on “From the Garden to the Table.” Information on free classes: mgsb.ucanr.edu.
