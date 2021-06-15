San Bernardino County Sheriff’s investigators said a marijuana cultivation operation and unregistered firearms were found inside a home where a 2-year-old girl drowned Sunday morning in a backyard pool in the 15200 block of Rolling Ridge Drive in Chino Hills.
The girl, identified by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department as Melanie Garcia, was pronounced dead at Kaiser Hospital in Ontario, where her unidentified parents took her after pulling her out of the shallow end of the pool early Sunday morning.
“The girl was brought to the hospital by her parents who said they found her unresponsive in the pool at their home and rushed her to the hospital,” said San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Cindy Bachman. “Medical staff attempted to revive Melanie but were unsuccessful.”
Chino Hills police were notified about the girl’s death around 6:30 a.m., Mrs. Bachman said.
“Detectives with the Specialized Investigations Division responded to conduct the investigation,” she said. “Detective determined that Melanie woke up and exited to the backyard of the home where her parents found her in the shallow area of the pool.”
The investigation led deputies to a marijuana cultivation operation inside the home. Unregistered firearms were also located, Mrs. Bachman said.
The San Bernardino County Narcotics Division and the Marijuana Enforcement Team seized the marijuana, concentrated cannabis and the firearms, the spokeswoman said.
Authorities remained at the home until 8:45 p.m. Sunday.
“Detectives noted neither of the parents exhibited any signs of being under the influence,” she said. “No arrests were made, and final reports will be forwarded to the District Attorney for review.”
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information can call Detective Eric Ogaz at (909) 387-3589 or the WeTip Hotline at (800) 782-7463.
