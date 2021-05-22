Stolen property from a Chino Hills home was found inside a car Sunday night that rolled over on the 105 Freeway in Downey as it was being pursued by the California Highway Patrol.
Four people, including a 15-year-old boy, were arrested.
Claremont police received a call shortly after 8 p.m. that three people with bats were going into the backyard of a home in the 800 block of Brigham Young Drive.
“Officers located a bat in the yard, however, three subjects were not located,” Claremont Police Sgt. Robert Ewing said.
Thirty minutes later, Claremont police received notification of a home burglary alarm in the 4100 block of Hampshire Avenue, and saw a white SUV leaving, the sergeant said.
A Claremont police officer in an unmarked car followed the SUV as officers were able to determine that the same SUV was seen during a burglary on New Hampshire Avenue in Claremont.
“While the officers followed the white SUV onto the westbound 210 Freeway, and then onto the 605 Freeway, additional Claremont officers along with a Los Angeles Sheriff’s helicopter arrived to assist,” Sgt. Ewing said. “The suspect vehicle continued southbound on the 605 Freeway, south of the 10 Freeway, and the California Highway Patrol attempted to make a traffic stop.”
The driver fled, leading officers on a pursuit.
After getting on the westbound 105 Freeway, the driver tried to exit at Bellflower Boulevard, but struck a car and rolled over.
The driver got out of the vehicle and ran and three people inside the SUV were taking into custody without incident.
“After a short foot pursuit, CHP captured the fleeing suspect,” Sgt. Ewing said.
A search of the car turned up stolen property from a Chino Hills home, the sergeant said.
Dequan Clark, 20, of Lancaster; Jaheim Hickman, 19, of Los Angeles; Bernard People, 23, Long Beach; and a 15-year-old teen from Hawthorne were arrested,
Sgt. Ewing said the three adult suspects were arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary, burglary and possession of stolen property.
“The juvenile suspect was later released on a citation to his parent,” Sgt. Ewing said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.